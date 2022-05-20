Next Saturday the second leg of the semifinals will be played between tigers Y Atlas. In the first leg, the scoreboard was a 3-0 win by the Tapatios, a complicated but not impossible situation for those led by coach Miguel Herrera.
The ‘Piojo’ knows that there is no tomorrow, and they will have to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to get three goals that will return them to the fight again. For this, the starting eleven that he will use would be made up of Nahuel Guzman in goal.
In the defensive zone I would use Xavier Aquino, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Duenas Y Jesus Angle; in the middle sector of the field, the ‘Piojo’ would bet on Guido Pizarro, Raphael de Souza Y John Paul Vigon.
Already in the upper part, those mostly responsible for the goals will be Luis Quinones, Carlos Gonzalez Y Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Nahuel Guzman (P);
Javier Aquino, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Dueñas, Jesus Angulo;
Rafael de Souza, Guido Pizarro, Juan Pablo Vigón;
Carlos González, Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.
This would be how Miguel Herrera would send his entire arsenal to try to reverse the score. The game will start next Saturday, May 21, at 8:00 p.m., on the field of the University Stadium.
