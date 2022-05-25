Marco Antonio Ortiz will be the referee for the Final of Ida Atlas vs. Pachuca He himself whistled the Vuelta final of the last tournament, when the Rojinegros broke their 70-year drought without a titlehttps://t.co/ETogtpI7wO pic.twitter.com/0eQMLRWMCq — Halftime (@halftime) May 25, 2022

In addition, Luis Chavez is also one hundred percent, after presenting muscular problems against America and at the same time, the Uruguayan Jesus Trindade he overcame his stomach ailments that led him to miss the semi-final second leg.

In midfield it sounds unlikely Sanchez wants to miss the final, so he would be accompanied by Chavezwith Victor Guzman playing more advanced, having the Ecuadorian on the ends Romario Ibarra and the Colombian Aviles Hurtadoto supply balls to the Argentine striker Nico Ibanez.

Eternal thanks to Professor Guillermo Almada.

In the end, this would be the possible alignment of the Tuzos for the Ida final: Oscar Ustari; Miguel Tapias, Gustavo Cabral, Daniel Aceves, Kevin Alvarez; Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez; Victor Guzman, Romario Ibarra, Aviles Hurtado; Nico Ibanez.