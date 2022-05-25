Pachuca managed to advance to the grand finale of Clausura 2022, of Liga MX, and will now face champion Atlas to find his seventh star. The first assault will be this Thursday, May 26 at the Jalisco Stadium.
Fortunately for the Uruguayan coach William Almadahas its entire staff, although it is managed that Erick Sanchez He is not one hundred percent after leaving with muscular discomfort last Sunday.
In addition, Luis Chavez is also one hundred percent, after presenting muscular problems against America and at the same time, the Uruguayan Jesus Trindade he overcame his stomach ailments that led him to miss the semi-final second leg.
Taking all this into account, there are not many changes in the Hidalgo eleven. The Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari in the arc, the also Argentine Gustavo Cabral Y Miguel Tapias in the central rear, with Daniel Aceves on the left side and Kevin Alvarez by right.
In midfield it sounds unlikely Sanchez wants to miss the final, so he would be accompanied by Chavezwith Victor Guzman playing more advanced, having the Ecuadorian on the ends Romario Ibarra and the Colombian Aviles Hurtadoto supply balls to the Argentine striker Nico Ibanez.
Even though he has been key in recent matches, Fernando Navarro again he would have a relief role, which he has done perfectly, while the Colombian Oscar Murillo He will have to keep waiting for his opportunity to return to the central defense.
In the end, this would be the possible alignment of the Tuzos for the Ida final: Oscar Ustari; Miguel Tapias, Gustavo Cabral, Daniel Aceves, Kevin Alvarez; Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez; Victor Guzman, Romario Ibarra, Aviles Hurtado; Nico Ibanez.
