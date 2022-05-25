Jeremias after his abandonment to L’Isola dei Famosi receives a harsh and pungent criticism from a well-known face of TV: “You are a miracle worker, that’s why …”

Jeremias Rodriguez one month after the start of his adventure a The Island of the Famous, he decided to retire with the desire to return to his family. The well-known face of social media as well as brother of Belen and Cecilia Rodriguez had previously participated in a past edition of the reality show demonstrating the more human but also courageous side of him.

This time, however, the island seems to have got the better of him who, just over a month after his landing, decided to return to Italy. However, his behavior and his ‘label’ as a vip have sparked the anger of a well-known face who, in a long interview with the weekly New onecalled the former islander a ‘miracle worker’.

Over the years Jeremias has been able to take part in several reality shows such as the Big Brother Vip 2 and L’Isola dei Famosi in the 2019 edition. Furthermore, the latter had the opportunity to be hosted by Silvia Toffanin in some episodes of Verissimo.

The various television proposals, especially those that see different and important reality TV protagonists, have sparked the anger of Eleonora Cecere. The latter within the weekly Nuovo, has lashed out against Jeremias and all the VIPs born within the social networks.

Jeremias Rodriguez, Eleonora Cecere’s attack: “You are a miracle worker”

The ex-girlfriend of Non è la Rai during a long interview with the weekly New onecalled Belen’s brother a ‘miraculous’. Eleonora, however, did not hurl herself only against him but rather with all those television characters that have emerged only now and who, according to her, should leave room for faces that are of the trade.

Eleonora Cecere in fact, he stated: “I think he left the Island because he made it and rebuilt it. If the game had not been good for him, he would not have had to participate, leaving the possibility to those like me who want to prove something “.

“I think leaving the reality show is a great lack of respect. Take part in reality shows to get people talked about. They did it on purpose because the more we talk about it the better it is for all of them. These here are miraculous. They leave me at home to make room for people who have nothing to do with this profession”Ends the ex-girlfriend of Non è la Rai.

Before Cecere lashed out at Jeremias, it was he who announced his definitive retirement from the stage. Rodriguez, in fact, interviewed by Silvia Toffanin recently stated that he will never take part in future reality shows again.