This Thursday at Aztec stadiumCruz Azul did not weigh their locality and ended up losing to Tigres by the minimum of Jesus Duenasin the first leg quarters of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
The Machine now has a complicated task and that is that it must necessarily outperform the felines in the University Stadium in order to advance to the semifinals, since the away goal criterion was removed for this semester.
For the Ida match, the team led by the Peruvian John Reynoso suffered the loss of the Paraguayan defender Paul Aguilarwho suffered an injury to the Young Classic of the regular phase, but it seems that it may appear this Sunday.
Likewise, another footballer who was in doubt was the Peruvian defender louis abramsince he took a strong blow to the face for the first match courtesy of the Uruguayan Nicholas ‘Diente’ Lopezbut will use a protective mask so as not to be left out.
As confirmed by various sources, Aguilar He has already overcome the tear he suffered in his left thigh, while abram He presented a fracture in the nasal septum, which was treated with a ‘semi-surgical’ medical procedure, however, there is a high probability that he will make an appearance in the Volcano because it was not a complex procedure.
On the other hand, the case of the Venezuelan Romulo Otero remains unknown, because it is only known that he had differences with the technician, which caused them to come to blows, which is why he has not been taken into account for more than a month.
However, Sebastian Jurado aims to be the guardian of the goal once again, since he has had great performances, avoiding more annotations by the cats in the First Leg, and for now the captain Jesus Crown will have to wait.
It is likely that Reynoso don’t want to risk Aguilartherefore it would repeat the central with abram Y Julio Cesar Dominguezlaunching again to Adrian Aldrete and the Paraguayan John Escobar as left and right sides, respectively.
In the midfield the immovable Erik Lyra Y rafael baca could be the chosen ones, placing the Paraguayan Angel Romero as a ’10’, after having to start on the bench for the first match, something that the Inca helmsman was criticized for.
Popping out the ends again Uriel Antuna on the right side and the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero on the left, leaving as the axis of attack Santiago Gimenezsince the Chilean Ivan Morales and the charrúa Christian Tabo They have not worked as expected.
In the end, this would be the possible alignment of Blue Cross to be measured at tigers in it Volcano: Sebastian Jurado; louis abram, ‘Cata’ Dominguez, John Escobar, Adrian Aldrete; Erik Lyra, rafael baca; Angel Romero, Uriel Antuna, Nacho Rivero; Santi Gimenez.
