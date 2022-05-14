For the Ida match, the team led by the Peruvian John Reynoso suffered the loss of the Paraguayan defender Paul Aguilarwho suffered an injury to the Young Classic of the regular phase, but it seems that it may appear this Sunday.

According to León Lecanda of ESPN, the player Carlos Rodríguez is unlikely to be available for the second leg of the quarterfinals, so he will wait for the miracle of going to the semifinals. On the other hand, Pablo Aguilar will be evaluated this Saturday to see if he will make the trip with the team to Mty. pic.twitter.com/1bl6yREeoy — Infoazultv (@Infoazultv) May 14, 2022

As confirmed by various sources, Aguilar He has already overcome the tear he suffered in his left thigh, while abram He presented a fracture in the nasal septum, which was treated with a ‘semi-surgical’ medical procedure, however, there is a high probability that he will make an appearance in the Volcano because it was not a complex procedure.

#Blue Cross ? Good news CAZ: Peruvian Luis Abram could play on Sunday with a protective mask, if DT Juan Reynoso so decides. – Abram trained today at La Noria. – Pablo Aguilar, we’ll see. – Charly Rodríguez, almost ruled out.https://t.co/bl0gvFpljt – León Lecanda (@Leonlec) May 13, 2022

However, Sebastian Jurado aims to be the guardian of the goal once again, since he has had great performances, avoiding more annotations by the cats in the First Leg, and for now the captain Jesus Crown will have to wait.

No one gives up here There are 90′ ​​left and we are going to leave life on Sunday??? LET’S GO BLUES! ? @Blue Cross pic.twitter.com/mIoCIVwAv6 – Sebastian Jurado (@seba_jurado) May 13, 2022

In the midfield the immovable Erik Lyra Y rafael baca could be the chosen ones, placing the Paraguayan Angel Romero as a ’10’, after having to start on the bench for the first match, something that the Inca helmsman was criticized for.

#Blue Cross? Juan Reynoso sends a message to the fans for the boos. “Football is present. Unfortunately, this fan has turned a black palate, which does not recognize the effort. pic.twitter.com/AtXuSH49Wr – Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) May 13, 2022

In the end, this would be the possible alignment of Blue Cross to be measured at tigers in it Volcano: Sebastian Jurado; louis abram, ‘Cata’ Dominguez, John Escobar, Adrian Aldrete; Erik Lyra, rafael baca; Angel Romero, Uriel Antuna, Nacho Rivero; Santi Gimenez.