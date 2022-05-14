Home page World

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health, speaks at a press conference on the further development of the corona situation. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Because of a study from Israel, Karl Lauterbach warns against the return of the Delta variant in the fall. The economic consequences could be priceless.

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) warns that the corona pandemic is not over yet. He refers to a new study from Israel, which urges further caution. “An omicron wave in autumn is likely. But even the more dangerous Delta variant could come back,” Lauterbach said Rheinische Post.

The reason for concern: According to the Rheinischer Post, the study from Israel analyzed wastewater. She comes to the conclusion that the delta variant could also hold up in addition to the meanwhile dominant variant. Delta is considered more dangerous because the variant triggers more severe courses.

Corona: Lauterbach proposes a change in the vaccine strategy

Lauterbach (SPD) now wants to change the strategy for vaccinations, especially in vaccine production. You have to be prepared for both scenarios – delta and omicron. “We need vaccines against both variants,” he said. “It will be very expensive. But another missed autumn would be priceless for the economy,” said the SPD Minister of Health.

Something can already be done: “Even in summer we should remain careful,” said Lauterbach. “This includes the obligation to wear masks in public transport and also on the plane. Anyone who now fools people into believing that Corona is history will regret it bitterly in the fall.”

Corona: Lauterbach makes serious accusations against the Union – compulsory vaccination could have avoided deaths and restrictions

The fact that compulsory vaccination could not be enforced in the Bundestag is still a serious mistake for Lauterbach (SPD). His allegations apply to the Union: “The obligation to vaccinate would have made everything easier,” said Lauterbach Rheinische Post.

“The Union is to blame if the vaccine gap leads to preventable deaths and restrictions. Without their party tactical blockade, vaccination would have come into force,” said Lauterbach. Others too Researchers had already warned of a Delta comeback. (cat)