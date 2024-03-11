The final of the Argentine Super Cup between River and Estudiantes de la Plata will take place next Wednesday, March 13, at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium starting at 9:10 p.m. with the presence of both fans.
Both teams arrive at this final with some doubts thinking about the starting eleven to play in the final. Between injuries and performances in recent games, both Martín Demichelis and Eduardo Domínguez analyze which players they have available and what the best option is.
Coach Millonario evaluates different alternatives taking into account the different rotations he has tried in recent games and knowing that he has not yet found a permanent team. There are some players who have their position assured and others who still have to show a little more to be able to earn the starting position.
Waiting for the squad list, knowing that players like Ramiro Funes Mori will not be present and with the doubt whether Agustín Ruberto, who was left out of the list of concentrates against Independiente and having been absent from Monday's morning practice for a feverish condition will say present on this occasion or not.
Demichelis analyzes the possibility that Borja is accompanied by Colidio or Solari, while the other doubt is in the middle of the field.
Possible River lineup:
Franco Armani Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro, Esequiel Barco, Ignacio Fernández; Pablo Solari or Facundo Colidio and Miguel Ángel Borja.
Eduardo Domínguez has decided to save all his players in the last match corresponding to date 10 of the League Cup in order to have his best players available and without running the risk of injuries ahead of this final. However, one of the indispensable players for Estudiantes is Eros Mancuso, who was injured in a post-classic training session and the technical team is evaluating whether he reaches 100% or if they should demand it. At the moment, the defender responds well in training and is awaiting confirmation.
Possible Student Lineup:
Matías Manailla; Eros Mancuso, Federico Fernández, Zaid Romero, Gastón Benedetti or Eric Meza; José Sosa, Enzo Pérez, Santiago Ascacíbar, Javier Altamirano; Guido Carrillo or Edwin Cetré, Javier Correa.
#formations #River #Estudiantes #final #Argentine #Super #Cup
Leave a Reply