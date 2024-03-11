In fact, this re-edition of Monster Hunter Stories boasts a section completely updated graph and in high definition, all the dialogues dubbed and as an extra a museum where players will be able to admire over 200 illustrations and sketches and a jukebox where they can listen to the game's soundtrack, for the first time with surround sound.

Capcom has revealed the release date of the remastered version of Monster Hunter Stories For Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4 set for June 14, 2024 . As usual, the announcement was accompanied by a new trailer, which offers us a quick overview of the game, the extra content and the graphic improvements made compared to the original published for Nintendo 3D in 2016.

Booking bonus and for those in possession of the second chapter

In Monster Hunter Rise, in the role of a Rider, in addition to hunting monsters, we will be able to recruit them into our team and fight alongside them, with a turn-based combat system, as opposed to the action-based one of the original series. Please refer to our review of the original 3DS version for more information.

Those who pre-order the game will receive how bonuses King and Queen costumes for Navirou, inspired by the monsters in Rathalos and Rathian. Additionally, those with Monster Hunter Stories 2 save data will also receive the Mahana Rider costume.

In this regard, today Capcom also announced the PS4 version of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins, which will also be available on June 14th. If desired, it will be possible to purchase both titles in a special bundle.