For the Round of 16 of the Argentine Cup, Boca will face Almagro in a duel that will be played in the province of La Rioja. This is a tournament that Xeneize cannot ignore since, if it does not consecrate itself in the League Cup or the Copa Libertadores, it can give it direct qualification to the highest continental tournament in South American soccer. Now, taking these circumstances into account, Jorge Almirón plans to take a team with many important players to play with the Tricolor.
This match against Almagro falls at a difficult time for Boca as it finds itself with a diminished squad. This is due to the fact that Xeneize has several top-level players who are affected by their respective teams due to the FIFA Date and the South American Elections. It should also be mentioned that there are a couple of players affected by the Argentina Under-23 National Team, such as Leandro Brey, Nicolás Vantini, while there are key injured players such as Valentín Barco, who is recovering from the injury suffered in the first leg. of the Quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores against Racing, while Cristian Medina suffered muscle discomfort and was released from the Albiceleste group to recover at the club.
Now, taking these situations into account but also with the opportunity to give minutes to some players who had not been adding much playing time, this is the starting eleven that Jorge Almirón is going to send to the field of play at the Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna Stadium in the Rioja:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Side right: Marcelo Weigandt
Advocate central: Nicholas Figal
Advocate central: Mark Red
Side left: Frank Fabra
midfielder: Equi Fernandez
midfielder: Guillermo “Pol” Fernandez
midfielder: Ezequiel Bullaude
Rightmost: Exequiel Zeballos
center forward: Dario Benedetto
Leftmost: Lucas Janson
