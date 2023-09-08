Digital Foundry has assembled a PC almost identical to Xbox Series X to understand how it turns in this case Starfieldtherefore how many and what chances are there that the game will receive an option via update to obtain a frame rate higher than the well-known 30 fps of the console version.

The English magazine has set itself the goal of demonstrating that a performance mode for Starfield on Xbox Series X|S is possible, and to this end it has mounted on a AMD 4800S Desktop Kit 16GB of RAM and a slightly overclocked AMD RX 6700 video card to match the PS5 GPU specs.

Running the Bethesda title at 4K with FSR active and settings as close to the Xbox version as possible, Digital Foundry achieved mixed results: around 60 fps on an early research lab mission, but only 35-50 fps during space travel. Medium a frame rate between 30 and 40 frames per second.