Digital Foundry has assembled a PC almost identical to Xbox Series X to understand how it turns in this case Starfieldtherefore how many and what chances are there that the game will receive an option via update to obtain a frame rate higher than the well-known 30 fps of the console version.
The English magazine has set itself the goal of demonstrating that a performance mode for Starfield on Xbox Series X|S is possible, and to this end it has mounted on a AMD 4800S Desktop Kit 16GB of RAM and a slightly overclocked AMD RX 6700 video card to match the PS5 GPU specs.
Running the Bethesda title at 4K with FSR active and settings as close to the Xbox version as possible, Digital Foundry achieved mixed results: around 60 fps on an early research lab mission, but only 35-50 fps during space travel. Medium a frame rate between 30 and 40 frames per second.
The margin is there
The idea put forward by the English magazine is that in many cases Starfield has a certain performance margin on the Xbox Series X which would precisely allow the creation of a performance mode at 40 fpsdesigned for owners of a 120Hz screen with support for VRR technology.
Moreover, during the tests Digital Foundry also tried to lower the resolution to 1440p, always with FSR active, and in that case, while maintaining the same graphic settings, it obtained 50-60 fps: who knows, maybe Bethesda could do it with a little thought.
