PSG will play its first round of the French Cup tomorrow and despite the fact that the team is achieving positive dynamics, changes are expected to give entry to the players who usually enjoy fewer minutes. The rival that the Parisian team will have to face is Feignies, an a priori much inferior team that currently plays in the National 3.
In the goal there will be changes and I suppose we can enjoy the second game of the season of Sergio RicoAnd we must not forget that the Sevillian goalkeeper is still part of the PSG squad.
In defense, the return of Sergio Ramos. The camero will be in charge of leading a defense with many changes. Juan Bernat points to the left back, while the rest of the defenders could be Dagba and Kehrer. Two footballers who in recent years had more prominence due to the constant injuries suffered by the French team on the defensive plot.
In the center of the field we also wait for two players who usually do not enjoy too many minutes as Ebimbe or Xavi Simons, who has been linked in recent months with a possible return to Barcelona. The player who will foreseeably accompany these two could be Ander Herrera, to give the midfield the necessary balance.
Up front we will see neither Messi nor Kylian Mbappé, unless the game gets complicated, nor Neymar because he is still recovering from his ankle injury. Draxler is also injured so Icardi and Di Maria they will be fixed at 11. The other will surely be Rafinha that he is not counting on too many opportunities in this campaign.
It is an absolute surprise that PSG would go around the world to qualify without much inconvenience to the round of 32 of the French Cup.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Rico
Defenses: Kehrer, Tagbau, Ramos and Bernat
Middle of the field: Herrera, Ebimbe and Simons
Lead: Rafinha, Icardi and Di María
#eleven #PSG #debut #French #Cup #Leo #Messi #Kylian #Mbappé #rest
Leave a Reply