Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia and the other CONMEBOL teams will participate in the UEFA Nations League as of the 2024 edition. The six best-positioned teams in South American football will play in League A, while the remaining four will play League B. This union between confederations represents an effort to develop more competitive international tournaments and as a counterproposal to the celebration of the World Cup every two years.
With this proposal, the teams from CONMEBOL and UEFA will join forces and generate new competition models that will favor the teams involved. The participating teams will be able to face some of the best teams in the world and continue their development. The tournament would be held entirely on European territory.
In this context, the Mexican team should explore the possibility of joining this initiative. El Tri have seen their preparation matches limited since FIFA imposed restrictions on this type of duel. Joining the UEFA Nations League would allow the Aztec team to measure themselves in official matches against teams of the caliber of Germany, France, Holland, Italy or Belgium and far from the comfort of home.
Due to the limitations of FIFA, the preparation duels that the Mexican National Team has achieved in recent years have not been of a high level. Facing medium or low-level teams in the United States does not represent a great challenge for the Aztec squad and, therefore, their football development seems to have stalled. For El Tri to continue its growth, it needs to face the toughest and most competitive rivals.
The possibility of joining the UEFA Nations League is an opportunity that Mexican soccer should explore in order to continue its growth.
#benefits #Mexican #soccer #obtain #participates #Nations #League #Conmebol
Leave a Reply