Dani Alves returns to the Camp Nou with the Pumas shirt to try to dethrone Barça in their usual summer tournament.
This will be the possible eleven type that Xavi Hernández will use for the last match before the start of the league championship:
The German goalkeeper wants to improve on his numbers from last season and Xavi still has full confidence in him.
The renewal of César Azpilicueta ratifies the Uruguayan even more in this position of right back. We will see him a lot during this campaign in said demarcation.
It would be Piqué’s first game as a starter during this preseason. The couple Andreas Christensen and Eric García had been immovable until now.
The Catalan coach will want to start his new signing. The French central defender has come to Barcelona to win a position.
In the absence of the signing of Marcos Alonso, it is very difficult for any player in the current Barça squad to take away the position of what has been the best left-back in the club’s history.
The one from Badía has been one of the team’s most important footballers for more than a decade. Bearing in mind that Xavi will come out with everything, Busquets will play.
The canary is today the most important footballer of Barça. Last season was key for the club to end up achieving its objectives.
He is overtaking Frenkie de Jong on the right. The young culé youth squad wants to earn a fixed position in the starting eleven of this team.
The Frenchman has been the team’s best player in the preseason. If he maintains the level he has the guaranteed position.
The Pole wants to debut as soon as possible with the shirt of his new team and in his stadium. The Camp Nou stands will collapse when they announce his name.
The Barcelona youth squad cannot relax this season. If Ansu doesn’t arrive in good shape, Raphinha will end up sitting him down.
