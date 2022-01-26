This Thursday, January 27, the actions of the Octagonal End of the CONCACAF heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, where the Mexican team will visit its similar Jamaica at National Stadium Independence Park with the aim of adding three points.
The technician of the Tricolor, Gerardo Martino, did not make many changes in his call for the FIFA date January, but unfortunately for the clash against the Reggae Boyz, you will not be able to count on Hirving Lozano, which is suspended, in addition to Raul Jimenez Y Jesus Manuel Corona, who arrived with muscular problems at the concentration, and finally, Cesar Montes, who tested positive for COVID-19 and could not make the trip.
Taking that into account, El Tata will have to manage to put together a different eleven than the one he is used to, especially up front, since the three mentioned attackers are normally the offensive trident that the strategist wants to exploit.
However, it is obvious that William Ochoa will be the guardian of the three posts, since it is immovable for the coach, while the central defense could be formed by Nestor Araujo Y Hector Moreno, with Julian Araujo as right side, above Jorge Sanchez Y Louis Rodriguez, Y Gerardo Arteaga as a left back, after having received the helmsman’s pardon.
For containment, the person in charge would be Edson Alvarez, which continues to be the undisputed starter with the Ajax Amsterdam, accompanied by Carlos Rodriguez, off to a great start at Cruz Azul, and the captain Andrew Saved, who has also added minutes with the Real Betis.
Already at the front and due to the absence of the chucky and physical discomfort tecatito Y The Wolf of Tepeji, Alexis Vega would appear as far left, Uriel Antuna as a right winger and the person in charge of acting as ‘9’ would be Rogelio Funes Mori.
Some that could also go from the beginning due to their current reality or simply because of their hierarchy are John Vasquez, Osvaldo Rodriguez, louis romo, Hector Herrera Y Orbelin Pineda.
William Ochoa; Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Julian Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Alvarez, Charlie Rodriguez, Andrew Saved; Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna Y Rogelio Funes Mori.
