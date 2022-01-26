The Argentine team has already qualified for the Qatar World Cup and Lionel Scaloni will take advantage of this double qualifying date to consolidate the squad and try new variants. The novelty on the list is the absence of Lionel Messi, who will remain training with PSG and performing a good set-up after COVID and the injury that harmed him in 2021.
The first game will be against Chile, which comes in sixth position and is bound to win. The Albiceleste will seek to remain undefeated in 27 games and the objective will be to come back with a good result.
The goalkeeper will be Emiliano Martínez and the first changes will be seen in defense. Cristian Romero is injured and Germán Pezzella is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, so Lisandro Martínez would have his chance.
The midfield comes from memory and will once again play the trident of recent months: Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo de Paul. The place of Messi would be occupied by Paulo Dybala, who has a new opportunity to shine with the National Team and will play a large part of his passage to Qatar. Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María will accompany him in the attack.
Possible XI: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña; Ángel Di María, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez.
