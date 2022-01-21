? You can now buy your tickets for the @Chivas ? Querétaro next Saturday! ? ⚠️ By official provision, adults must present a vaccination certificate, or PCR test with no more than 48 hours of validity. CURP minors.https://t.co/pBMDz2qvh5 pic.twitter.com/FGhL6bxzRh — AKRON Stadium (@EstadioAKRON) January 19, 2022

Despite the ‘bear’ he committed in the defeat against Hidalguenses, Raul Gudino He aims to repeat under the three posts, since it will be the way to continue placing confidence in him, so that he repeats a good tournament like in the past semester.

A CONTAGION IN THE HERD? Chivas reported that, after doing PCR studies on its entire staff, it obtained a positive case for coronavirus. RECORD was able to learn that said contagion is about Antonio Briseño, who is already isolated and under medical observation. ✍️ @Leon_Iturbide pic.twitter.com/v5P41EtqNV – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 20, 2022

After seeing the midfield a little weakened, firewood I could send home to Fernando Beltranwrapped in containment by the captain Jesus Molinaalso in the center of the field would appear Ricardo Angleone of the most regular elements of the team since his arrival.

Get confidence?https://t.co/3e6TRGoyyi Roberto Alvarado guarantees that the real Chivas will meet against Querétaro?https://t.co/3e6TRGoyyi pic.twitter.com/s7gfxyKdI3 – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) January 20, 2022

This would be the lineup of the Flock to measure itself against the White Roosters: Raul Gudino; ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, louis olives, ‘Cone’ Brizuela, ‘Chicote’ Calderon; Fernando Beltran, Jesus Molina, ‘Canelo’ Angle; Alexis Vega, ‘Louse’ Alvarado Y Angel Zaldivar.