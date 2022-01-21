Next Saturday, January 22, Chivas will face Querétaro in the Akron Stadiumin the corresponding duel of Matchday 3 of the 2022 Closing Tournament, of Liga MX, hoping to return to the path of victory after having fallen against Pachuca.
Before the Tuzos, Marcelo Michel Leano repeated the lineup that beat Mazatlan in Strengthhowever, on this occasion he will not be able to do so if he so desires because the defender Antonio Brisenostarter in the first two days, came out positive to COVID-19.
Despite the ‘bear’ he committed in the defeat against Hidalguenses, Raul Gudino He aims to repeat under the three posts, since it will be the way to continue placing confidence in him, so that he repeats a good tournament like in the past semester.
In the same way, Gilberto Sepulveda received support from the coaching staff and his teammates, so he would be in the central zone next to louis oliveswho would take the place of Chickenaccompanied on the sides by Isaac Brizuela Y Christian Calderon. The Cone would be on the right side instead of Jesus Sanchezsince it is an experiment carried out for a long time, while El Chicote was looking forward to the Bella Airosa despite the short time and could send to the bench to Michael Ponce to appear on the left.
After seeing the midfield a little weakened, firewood I could send home to Fernando Beltranwrapped in containment by the captain Jesus Molinaalso in the center of the field would appear Ricardo Angleone of the most regular elements of the team since his arrival.
Already in the extremes, Alexis Vega could appear on the left side and Robert Alvarado for the right, keeping Angel Zaldivar at the tip of the attack, being the sacrificed Cesar Huertawho started in the first two matches.
This would be the lineup of the Flock to measure itself against the White Roosters: Raul Gudino; ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, louis olives, ‘Cone’ Brizuela, ‘Chicote’ Calderon; Fernando Beltran, Jesus Molina, ‘Canelo’ Angle; Alexis Vega, ‘Louse’ Alvarado Y Angel Zaldivar.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#alignment #Chivas #face #Querétaro #Matchday
Leave a Reply