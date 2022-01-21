Coppa Italia, Rome-Lecce: Arturo Calabresi, son of the actor Paolo who plays Biascica in the TV series Boris, scores the goal of the advantage for the guests

When it is said to break a father’s heart. Last night there Rome passes the shift in Italian Cup beating the Lecce for 3 to 1 with goals from Kumbulla, Abraham And Shomurodov. However, it is the visiting team to score the first goal with the defender Arturo Calabresi, son of Paul who plays the chief electrician He mumbles in the TV series Boris. The actor and his character share a passion for the yellow and red colors, so much so that the son of He mumbles is called Francesco Totti. Arturo also made an appearance on the TV series in the episode Stopper. His father had promised him that if he skipped school he would meet the historic captain of the Rome but in the end he had to make do with Sergio Brio, former player of the Juventus.

Arturo Calabresi is a defender born in 1996 who began his professional career in the youth academy of Rome. There A league comes with the transition to Bologna, who lent it for a year on loan toAmiens. After a brief experience at the Cagliari signs a three-year with the Lecce. In 2019 he played with the shirt of National Under 21 at the European Championships.

“This little boy did everything by himself, in spite of everyone, – he said Paolo Calabresi in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport – he was good and arrived in Serie A and in the Under-21 national team. And he will still do a lot, because I know him, he has a ringworm, he never gives up. “

