Atlético de Madrid will play this weekend in front of their fans the Madrid derby against Rayo Vallecano. After the bad image that the team left against Betis, Simeone will seek to find the key after the friendly against Numancia to make the team finish carbureting. Here’s the possible lineup:
BY: OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper Oblak He is indisputably one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His security under the three sticks, his excellent positioning and his quick reflexes are essential pillars for Atlético de Madrid’s defense.
EXP: AZPILICUETA – The seasoned defender Azpilicueta He brings leadership and solidity to the defensive line. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s moves and his versatility in different defensive positions are fundamental qualities.
DFC: SOYUNCU – soyuncu, the center back, is known for his physical strength and defensive skills. His ability to mark and clear the ball, as well as his passing game, make him a key player in the backline. He has a good ball output.
CDF: WITSEL– The Belgian midfielder converted into a libero was one of the key pieces of Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid last season, and in this season, everything indicates that he will once again play a leading role.
DFC: BEAUTIFUL – Beautiful He is a versatile player who contributes in defense and attack. His ability to score, anticipate rival attacks and join the attacking game make him an important link at both ends of the field.
CAI: CARRASCO – carrasco, a left winger, is a skilful and fast dribbler. His ability to get past defenders and create scoring chances make him a key player in the team’s offense.
MD: LLORENTE – crying, the versatile midfielder, is a key figure in the team’s scheme. His ability to recover the ball, join the attack and score goals makes him a multifunctional player who can turn the tide of the game.
MC: DE PAUL – Paul’s, midfielder, is an engine in midfield. His ability to recover balls, distribute the game and balance the team makes him essential in the tactical structure.
MY: LEMAR – He stands out for his vision of the game and his ability to create scoring chances. His ability to connect midfield with attack and provide assists make him an influential player.
DC:MEMPHIS – The Dutch striker Depay He is a scorer with exceptional quality. His ability to score goals from various positions and his ability to assist his teammates make him a constant threat in the box.
DC: GRIEZMANN – griezmann He is a versatile player who can act as a reference in attack. His ability to score goals, create space and play an active role in building the game make him a fundamental part of the starting XI.
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Azpilicueta, Soyuncu, Hermoso, Witsel and Carrasco
Midfielders: Llorente, Lemar, DePaul
Forwards: Depay and Griezmann
