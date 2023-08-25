Two years ago, she battled breast cancer. Today Lucia Palermo is fine, but she was unable to fulfill her dream: “Not suitable”

The story of Lucia Palermo it went viral on the web and left many people stunned. A woman who only wanted to participate in a public competition for finance police psychologists and who instead was rejected only because she had breast cancer two years ago.

Although Lucia Palermo is a warrior who has defeated evil and that after two years he has passed the medical and physical testswas classified as “unsuitable”.

The law “she is not understanding with a former cancer patient”. Lucia could not participate in the competition because the post cancer is incompatible with military life.

The words of Lucia Palermo

However, the law, which is rather generic, provides that 10 years have passed since the end of the disease and public competitions have age limits, in order to eliminate a whole series of limitations. I, therefore, in any case I could no longer participate. Today I’m on hormone therapy and I’m fine. I saw my dream shattered because I had an illness.

These are the words of the woman to the Corriere. She today she created one petition and has already managed to collect more than 26000 signatures.

I think it is necessary to amend this decree, given that today cancer survivors have a life expectancy equal to those who have never had cancer.

Lucia wanted to tell her story because there are many women who, like her, fought against a breast cancer and they are survivors. And there are many who will find themselves in the same situation as her and who will see their dreams shatter in their hands.

As long as the laws continue to make the life of someone who has battled cancer a living hell, then being saved will have done little good.

This woman’s story went viral online. It caught the attention of so many peoplewho have chosen to support her and fight with her to make her voice heard.