We start preparing for Saturday’s game vs. Queretaro. pic.twitter.com/tzdRwTt7xM – CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 18, 2022

Even when it is known that the Guadalajara board has no intention of reinforcing certain areas of the field, it is clear that more contracts are really needed, since some players continue to not live up to expectations.

FIRST-TIMER! ⚪? What did you think of Roberto Alvarado’s debut with @Chivas? ? pic.twitter.com/1PI2hdl2HD – TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) January 17, 2022

At times the defense seems to also have everything solved with Antonio Briseno, Gilberto Sepulveda Y louis olives, but suddenly they end up making some unlikely mistake, so a hierarchy back is needed, since Hiram Wed he lost to them and is watching everything from the bench. Without a doubt, it is difficult to find a trust center, especially when the board does not want to spend anything.

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 18, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 17, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 15, 2022 Stephanie Ramos | Jan 17, 2022

And chives? ?? Pachuca defeats Guadalajara 2-1 with a blunder by Raúl Gudiño pic.twitter.com/HLT2EBQ9F8 – Gerardo Velázquez de León (@gvlo2008) January 17, 2022

It is evident that every team needs a ’10’, but it is difficult to find someone with these characteristics, apart from that they are supposed to fulfill these tasks Ricardo Angle, but it is that Alexis Vega, therefore, the most important thing is a center forward who not only knows how to play in front of and with his back to the goal, but who also knows how to move to the sides and is a dribbler, requirements that he does not fully meet Angel Zaldivar.