Chivas already knows what it’s like to win in the 2022 Liga MX Closing Tournament, however, that quickly he also met defeat only on Matchday 2, showing that there are still several deficiencies in the squad led by Marcelo Michel Leano.
Unfortunately the arrival of Robert Alvarado Y Paolo Yrizar It seems they will not be enough for the team to aspire to the top, with the first just making his debut last weekend and the second without being called up with the first team, having to be totally focused on the Tapatio of the Expansion League.
Even when it is known that the Guadalajara board has no intention of reinforcing certain areas of the field, it is clear that more contracts are really needed, since some players continue to not live up to expectations.
Everything should start from the arch, because Raul Gudino a blunder was thrown before Pachuca, being, perhaps, the relaxation of knowing that he has already won custody of the three posts with the departure of Tony Rodriguez, so bringing more competition would not be bad, there being substitutes with quality in the MX League What Gibran Lajud, Sebastian Jurado, carlos philip rodriguez, among others.
At times the defense seems to also have everything solved with Antonio Briseno, Gilberto Sepulveda Y louis olives, but suddenly they end up making some unlikely mistake, so a hierarchy back is needed, since Hiram Wed he lost to them and is watching everything from the bench. Without a doubt, it is difficult to find a trust center, especially when the board does not want to spend anything.
The containment also needs an element that recovers possession and knows how to project towards the front because sometimes Sergio Flores, Allan Torres or Fernando Beltran they play a good game and the next time they lose, but also someone who still has speed, since for that matter Jesus Molina has been relegated to the bench. Eugenio Pizzuto it looks tempting for that site, but he has in mind to stay in Europe.
It is evident that every team needs a ’10’, but it is difficult to find someone with these characteristics, apart from that they are supposed to fulfill these tasks Ricardo Angle, but it is that Alexis Vega, therefore, the most important thing is a center forward who not only knows how to play in front of and with his back to the goal, but who also knows how to move to the sides and is a dribbler, requirements that he does not fully meet Angel Zaldivar.
Many talk about the wings, without forgetting that Julian Araujo of Los Angeles Galaxy He has already hit them definitively, but now it is necessary to try from the start to Christian Calderon as left, because that’s how it shone in Necaxa, with Jesus Sanchez or Isaac Brizuela continue on the right, while El Cone can also play as a winger, such as Alvarado, Vega, Cesar Huerta or Carlos Cisneros. In the end, most of the Chiva-brothers knew it, reinforcements are needed or little can be done to seek the title.
