Did Fatima die because someone threw it? It didn’t slide down, but was it thrown away? The autopsy on the body of the dead child in Turin, falling from the balcony, he would have no doubts. It seems that from the first reports her little body was found too far beyond the “trajectory” that her little body should have made by accidentally falling from the arms of those who held her to play.

The coroner conducted the autopsy exam on the little body of the 3-year-old girl. Falling from the building of the Piedmontese capital, which is located in via Milano, the trajectory a parable found is not compatible with the words of the stepfather, who had told of a game that ended in tragedy.

Fatima has fallen too far from the railings of the gallery, almost in the center of the courtyard. So it cannot have slipped from the hands of Azhar Mohssine, the 32-year-old Moroccan in prison on charges of his murder. The coroner Roberto Testi also made an inspection of the condominium, collecting evidence of what happened.

Azhar Mohssine had said that the child was her slip from their arms as they played on the balcony, falling into the courtyard. While the mother accuses him of killing her by knocking her down after a quarrel between the couple.

The stepfather claims that the little girl died while they played to the classic game “fly, fly”: he lost his grip and she fell. But in this case it would have had to hit the gallery roof first, falling vertically, close to the railings. And not towards the center of the courtyard where the little body was found.

Child who died in Turin falling from the balcony, the autopsy would reveal the mystery of her fall

They will have to be carried out analyses more in-depth to understand what happened to the child, through a consultation kinetics on the parable of the fall. To understand if she was killed accidentally or voluntarily. From the autopsy no previous wounds emerge.

There would also be a video who picks up the moment, but the camera points downwards and you can’t see how she fell from the balcony of the condominium in via Milano.