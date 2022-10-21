The more than 2.5 million inhabitants supplied by the Commonwealth of Canales del Taibilla already consume more desalinated water than from the Tajo-Segura Transfer, as water production increased “notably” during the previous hydrological year. The contributions of the aqueduct, however, continue to be essential for the supply of 80 municipalities in the Region of Murcia and the provinces of Alicante, Almería and Albacete, since it represents almost 38% of human consumption and economic activity.

The head of the Tagus sent 76 hectometers, below the 90 annual reference. Of the 201 hectometers consumed, almost 80 came from the desalination plants of the Commonwealth. The agency maintains water rates for the moment, although it is likely that they will have to be revised upwards.

The Executive Committee of the Commonwealth met this Friday on an ordinary basis at the central offices of the body, located in Cartagena, although participation has been facilitated by videoconference, in which its president, Francisca Baraza, took stock of the hydrological year that has just ended to finish, and the awards and authorizations to contract necessary to guarantee the normal functioning of this Organism.

The accumulated rainfall in the Taibilla Reservoir Dam in the hydrological year 2021/2022 (October 2021-September 2022) was 346.2 liters per square meter (l/m2). The contributions of the Taibilla river totaled 48.78 hm3 in this hydrological year. The accumulated production from October 2021 to September 2022 was 203.1 hm3, which represents an increase of 1.7 hm3 (+0.87%) compared to the production in the previous hydrological year 2020-2021, which was of 201.4 hm3.

Resource Distribution



With regard to the resources used in the hydrological year, their distribution was as follows: 76.74 hm3 from Tajo-Segura Transfer (37.78%); 79.50 hm3 of desalination (39.13%); 46.62 hm3 from the Taibilla River (22.95%); and 0.3 hm3 from other resources (0.15%).

The Executive Committee of the MCT, on the other hand, authorized the contracting of different works, services and supplies for an approximate value of 11.3 million euros, highlighting the project to improve the supply to districts of Caravaca (MU/Caravaca de la Cruz), for a value of 4.3 million euros, and various works related to the improvement of reservoirs in Benijófar and Algorfa, (514,075 euros) in the province of Alicante, the repair of several aqueducts in the new Canal de Alicante ( 958,597 euros) and the improvement of the Puerto Lumbreras deposit (442,694 euros). Likewise, the awarding of contracts for an approximate amount of 4.2 million euros in several municipalities was authorized.