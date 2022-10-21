First Lady Attends Women’s Celebration; in the campaign, she has worked with the female electorate

The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, participated on Thursday (20.Oct.2022) of cult aimed at the female audience at the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God, in Rio de Janeiro. In her speech, she asked women to look at her instead of at her husband, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Don’t look at my husband, look at me I’m a servant of the lord, who bend my knees and have understanding of the spiritual world”, he declared at the service, which celebrated the birthday of pastor Elizete Malafaia, married to the Shepherd Silas Malafaia.

Michelle was chosen, with the elected senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF), to act in the 2nd shift with the female electorate – a segment in which the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) it goes better.

Speaking of the election, Michelle said that “it would be good” if Bolsonaro had been re-elected in the 1st round. “But we needed this 2nd shift for the awakening of the church to happen. There has never been so much March for Jesus in Brazil“, said.

Lula 1st round ended with 48.43% of valid votes against 43.20% for Bolsonaro. The PT is ahead of the president in voting intentions for the 2nd round, according to the Research Aggregator of Power 360.

The first lady reinforced the Bolsonarista thesis that there is a “communist threat” in the country, represented by the PT’s return to power. Speaking of young people, he said that they are “maneuver mass” within universities.

“It is very easy to say that you will vote for the Dark Party with your iPhone in hand. It’s too easy to say you’re going to vote for the Dark Party by going to college paid for by your parents.”, declared Michelle. According to her, these are young leftists who “don’t know what communism is” or “starve”. Brazil lives, in his view, a “war“not of politicians, but”of good against evil”.

Michelle spoke about her husband’s years of rule. “It is not easy to be at the head of a presidency. God really chooses those who hide, doesn’t He?“, said.

“In the first 2 years, I threw a lot of tantrums with God because I said ‘I didn’t want to be here, Lord’. My husband, yes, he served 28 years in Congress. But I’ve always been a housewife, because I chose to be a housewife.”

The first lady said she faced moments of depression for 2 years after Bolsonaro’s election. Michelle reported having “will to die” and to have imagined himself in a coffin.

“When I arrived in Brasília, depression came, fear came, anguish came. Depression came from getting to the presidency and having prayed to the Lord, from having told Him that I was going to make a difference, I didn’t want to be a first lady of decoration”, declared. According to her, “had no structure” on the Plateau for her to work, since she didn’t have “no acting first lady” before her.