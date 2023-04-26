Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 00:41



The Civil Guard has fined the president of the Ourense Provincial Council and the provincial PP, José Manuel Baltar, for driving at 215 kilometers per hour on the A-52, also known as the Rías Bajas highway. The incident occurred around six in the afternoon last Sunday on this road at the height of the Zamorano municipality of Asturianos, in the direction of Madrid.

The sanction, which has been appealed by the interested party in administrative proceedings, amounted to a fine of 600 euros and the withdrawal of six points from the driver’s license. As reported by ‘eldiario.es’, the car belongs to the Provincial Council and was driven by Baltar. The ‘popular’ leader was heading to Madrid, where he had scheduled work meetings the next day.

José Manuel Baltar was re-elected president of the PP of Ourense on September 26, 2021 with 99.24% of the votes cast in the 18th Provincial Congress. Since February 2012, he has been the president of the Ourense Provincial Council, thus succeeding his father, José Luis Baltar Pumar, who left this position after 22 years.