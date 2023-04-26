“The guy from 8” It is one of the well-remembered series from the 70s, due to the witty characters and the adventures that each one of them lived. Over the past few years, fans have commented on different aspects of the Mexican production, such as what Chavo’s real name was or whether or not Chilindrina had a sister. Next, we will tell you more details about another question that has arisen recently: why did Doña Florinda’s son always wear a sailor suit?

Carlos Villagrán has been Quico for more than 50 years since he debuted on the program “El chavo del 8” and his subsequent shows at the circus.

Why was Quico dressed in a sailor uniform?

Within the almost 300 episodes of “El Chavo del 8”, is the answer to this question. quico he could have dressed in another military uniform to emphasize his economic advantage over the other children in the neighborhood. However, he decides to use the name of sailor because of a tragic event that occurred in his life.

During a 1977 episode, Mrs. Florinda and the Professor Jirafales they see a family photo album in which Quico is seen as a baby in his father’s lap: Federico. Chavo’s friend mentions that his father “rests in fish.” His teacher corrects him and tells him that he is “at peace”. He tells him that he is a “fish” because his father was eaten by a shark.

The character played by Florinda Meza Garcia confirms and reveals that her husband was a sailor, but his ship sank at sea. It should be noted that there is a flashback in which Federico —played by Carlos Villagrán himself— appears at the moment he leaves the neighborhood to go to work, despite the probability of a storm.

There you can see Federico dressed in a uniform and with a white captain’s cap. He tries to calm Doña Florinda because of the bad omen he has about her trip and tells her that she will be fine, since she has a lot of experience. So Quico always dresses as a sailor in honor of his late father.