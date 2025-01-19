It was the Pope’s first public appearance since last Thursday an accidental fall in his room caused a bruise on his right arm and he had to immobilize it. This Sunday, when he looked out the window of the Apostolic Palace, Francisco was not using any sling. The Pope began the speech with a strong voice, but concluded it ten minutes later, showing signs of hoarseness and a cold.

“In recent days it has been announced that the ceasefire in Gaza will come into force today,” the Pope said after his brief homily. «I express my gratitude to all the mediators. “It is a good job to mediate so that there is peace, thanks to the mediators,” he added without specifying whether he was referring to Joe Biden’s administration, Donald Trump’s team or Qatari officials.

The Pope also thanked “all the parties involved in this important result.” Cautiously, he has requested “that what was agreed be respected immediately by the parties and that all the hostages can finally return home to hug their loved ones. “I pray a lot for them and their families.”









Francis has encountered family members of hostages on at least one occasion, and also a delegation from Gaza. Every day he calls the Catholic parish in Gaza, where over these months about five hundred people of various religions have taken refuge. “I hope that humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza, who need it so urgently,” he added.

Regarding the future, he said that “both Israelis and Palestinians need clear signs of hope.” «I hope that the political authorities of both, with the help of the international community, can reach the appropriate solution for both States. Everyone can say yes to dialogue, yes to reconciliation, yes to peace. Let us pray for this: dialogue, reconciliation and peace,” he proposed.

Cuban prisoners

On the other hand, Francis has mentioned that “a few days ago the release of a group of prisoners from Cuban prisons was announced”, in relation to the agreement negotiated with the mediation of the Catholic Church, which Havana announced on Tuesday, once that Joe Biden removed the regime from the list of countries that support terrorism.

Theoretically, 533 prisoners will be released, although so far only 127 have been released from prison. The majority were detained due to the protests of July 11 and 12, 2021, during which 1,500 people were arrested.

According to Francis, the announcement of the release of prisoners “is a gesture of great hope that fulfills one of the intentions of the Jubilee. I hope that in the coming months we will continue to undertake initiatives of this type in different parts of the world, which instill confidence in the path of people, of peoples.

Indeed, in the bull calling for the Jubilee of Hope, the Pope proposes “to the governments of the world that they undertake initiatives that restore hope; forms of amnesty or remission of punishment aimed at helping people to regain confidence in themselves and in society; “itineraries of reintegration into the community to which a specific commitment to the observance of the laws corresponds.”

Among the 15,000 pilgrims who were in the square, the Pope mentioned a group of Spanish students from Cuenca, and another from Parla.