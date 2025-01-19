Have you ever heard the phrase “I’m going to buy the same ones“and you haven’t understood the reference? Many parents and grandparents in Spain use this expression to talk about coupons from the ELEVENa phrase that has its own history.

The origin of this curious expression comes from the street raffles of the 20th century, one of the few options for people who suffered from visual problems to get some money. Alicante, Murcia and Almería were some of the places where the first projects were founded to support the blind or those affected by visual disabilities, such as “La Caridad”, the well-known “raffle for the blind people of Alicante” either “prociegos coupon“.

Francisco Piuzano and Juan Quinto Serna were some of the people who fought because this type of draws will begin to stand out in 1903. Both created a lottery model that offered financial aid to people with vision difficulties.

The first raffle of this kind, “La Caridad”, sold ten cent couponsof which six went directly to the prize, three to the person who sold them and one to the organization. In this way, a system was created that favored everyone who participated in the draw.

The expression “equals”

The expression of “the equals” dates back to the times when ticket sellers walked the streets of the towns with their “guide” dogs, a union that was known as “couples“. That is why in some areas this pair of human and dog, who helped each other, was known as “the equals”.

This type of draw, which used to be held in squares, expanded in different cities, finally becoming ONCE, strengthening itself and fighting for equality in 1938, at which time both the lottery and this reference they were expanding until today.

In addition to having a story behind it, the phrase “the equals” marks the social reality that people with visual disabilities lived and who suffered exclusion and economic problems and on the other hand, the evolution of raffles. For its part, ONCE continues to use its motto “we are all equal“, which refers to the origins of its history.