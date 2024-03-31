In a message he sent on the occasion of Easter in the Vatican, on Sunday, Pope Francis called for an end to conflicts in the world and “not to yield to the logic of weapons.”

“Let us not allow the ongoing hostilities to inflict great harm on the now exhausted civilian population, especially children,” the Pope said.

The head of the Catholic Church added, from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, “War is always absurdity and defeat! Let us not allow the winds of war to blow with increasing intensity over Europe and the Mediterranean. Let us not succumb to the logic of arms and rearmament.”

The Pope reviewed more than a dozen countries witnessing conflicts, from the Middle East to Africa, through Haiti and Burma.

The Pope called on political leaders to “spare no effort to combat the scourge of human trafficking, and to work tirelessly to dismantle networks of exploitation and restore freedom to those who have fallen victim to it.”

Pope Francis also called for a “comprehensive exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.”