If something characterizes Terelu Campos, it is her temperance in the face of the numerous controversies that surround her family. The eldest daughter of María Teresa Campos does not usually get involved in the comments made on television, but the statements made by Pipi Estrada about the separation from her nephew, José María Almoguera, have filled her patience and she has ended up exploding. «José María is an extraordinary boy and he is in love with his wife, for me it is a temporary cessation of coexistence. I don't know who made the decision, but he is still in love, there has been wear and tear on her part and he continues to fight to get back with his wife,” Pipi said, adding that for Carmen Borrego, the woman chosen by his son to share his life “was not enough.”

«Let no one deceive you! What this character is saying in that program is not telling a single truth. First, because he has never had access to any family information about anything. He lies with all his hard face. What a shame and that they are included, not just him,” Terelu wrote in a post in response to the collaborator who was once her partner. In fact, in statements to 'D Corazón' on TVE, Terelu spoke about the supposed bad relationship between his sister Carmen and his daughter-in-law, Paola Olmedo: «I don't know who brought that up. One thing is the audios and another thing is what I have been able to experience in first person, at home, in privacy. “I believe that it is never good when a couple with a baby decides to put things on the line, it is never good for anyone,” he said.