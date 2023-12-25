Pope Francis today asked the rulers of the American continent to take care of “resolving inequalities” and confront “the painful phenomenon of migrations', in the Christmas message read from the balcony of the facade of St. Peter's before the blessing'utbi et orbi'.

(Also read: This is how the Belgian Catholic Church forced single mothers to sell 30,000 newborns)

“May the Son of God, who became a humble Child, inspire the political authorities and all people of good will on the American continent, to find suitable solutions that lead to overcoming social and political dissension,” said Francis in this message in which he traditionally asks for peace for the different conflicts in the world.

Like other years, Francis also made a reference to the American continent, although without specifying countries, and urged its rulers “to fight against forms of poverty that offend the dignity of people, to resolve inequalities and confront the painful phenomenon.” of migrations”.

On December 17, during the Angelus prayer, Francis lamented the situation of the thousands ofand immigrants crossing the dangerous Darién jungle between Colombia and Panama, and called for “a humanitarian response” to “avoid this tragic reality.”

(You may be interested: 240 migrants arrive in the Canary Islands in four boats, from Africa)

A migrant goes with his baby through the Darién jungle, near Bajo Chiquito, the first border port with Panama.

“They can't lose their lives in that jungle. “The joint effort of the most directly interested countries and the international community is needed to prevent this tragic reality from being silenced and to offer a humanitarian response,” he added.

During the message, in which he called for the end of the war in Gaza, but also in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen or for an end to tensions between the two Koreas and in Sudan, South Sudan, Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He also made a call to stop manufacturing weapons.

(Also read: Colombian survivor of Prague shooting speaks: 'Everyone was in shock')

“But to say no to war it is necessary to say no to weapons. Because if the man, whose heart is unstable and wounded, finds instruments of death in his hands, sooner or later he will use them. And how can we talk about peace if the production, sale and trade of arms increase?” Francisco observed.

EFE