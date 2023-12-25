Last October, delegates from 104 European clubs, representing 15 league competitions, met in a conference hall in the center of the Belgian capital, Brussels, during the forum held by the European Club Association, which was established this year, in an attempt to find a solution to the lack of representation of clubs that do not belong to the elite teams in the Premier Leagues. And their eyes all seemed to be directed towards the huge multi-shaded mural located on De La Loa Street, on which was written the phrase “The Future is Europe.” Among the discussions that took place in the hall were the repeated references to the dominance of Manchester City, winner of the “Premier League” and the Champions League. This control was considered a monopoly that threatens European football, from the point of view of some speakers at the forum.

It's strange… Why wasn't Manchester United a monopoly, nor was Barcelona, ​​nor Real Madrid, nor Bayern Munich, nor Paris Saint-Germain?

The answer: It is the degree of quality of football that “City” offers. The team plays fun football, and it reached this level after years of struggle and effort, and other years of construction, planning and work, and achieved its difficult equation: management + coach + superior individual talents + team performance. This is all a very difficult combination, and not easy to achieve.

On December 19, Manchester City played its first match with the Japanese team Urawa, in the Club World Cup, and the match was a difficult occasion for “City”, which was 25 years since a pivotal match in the 1998-1999 season against the Gillingham team in the second division play-off final. It ended with City winning on penalty kicks.

After a quarter of a century, and at a distance of four thousand miles, “City” achieved an expected victory over the Japanese and Asian champions, and before the final match against the Brazilian team Fluminense, some expectations indicated an equal match. Despite “City” being nominated for the title, there were shadows of “ The revolution of Fernando Diniz, the coach of Fluminense and the interim coach of Brazil, looms over the thoughts of some experts and analysts, as that revolution and Diniz’s style of possession and passing the ball from his own goal to the opponent’s goal, in accordance with absolute freedom for his players, took over large areas of the media, considering that The Latin team may be a threat to Guardiola's philosophy and style, and almost no one has checked that Diniz's football revolution was based in South America, and football there is still captive to individual skill, while that skill has become a weapon used to alter collective performance, in addition to the fact that the results all indicate superiority. Europe since the turn of the millennium has prevailed over South America, in various areas of the football industry.

Measuring Diniz's football revolution based on his success in Cuba and America's clubs was a big mistake that many critics and experts made as they placed the pressure and possession of “City”, organized in defense and attack, which reached the Brazilian six yards, at the disadvantage of the possession of Fluminense, which was there on the other side of the ball. The perimeter, during which the team's players move with the ball, behind the ball, in front of the ball, and with the ball, without regard to empty positions or spaces on the field.

** At Al-Jawhara Stadium, the Brazilian team did not find the ball at all!