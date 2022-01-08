Political scientist Andrei Suzdaltsev said about the US fear of the transfer of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas assets to Russia amid assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). His words lead RIA News…

The expert noted that the situation is much deeper, since Kazakhstan and its export economy is almost completely tied to Western capital, belongs to the largest European and American energy companies, this is due to their fears. He added that the country’s export economy is energy, oil and gas.

“In this case, when the CSTO troops appeared, Washington is afraid that these huge Western assets, which partially fed the clans fighting for power, that all this will be gradually transferred under Russian control,” Suzdaltsev emphasized.

He added that this is the main reason for the “restrained discontent”, which was shown by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

On Friday, January 7, Blinken commented on the decision of the Kazakh authorities to seek help from the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to suppress unrest in the republic. “Nevertheless, one of the lessons taught to us by recent history is that when Russia comes to your home, then it is sometimes difficult to get her leaving,” the head of the State Department said.