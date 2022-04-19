Political scientist Suslov spoke about the reasons for Trump’s statement about the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump’s statement about the importance of resolving the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations pursues domestic political goals. Dmitry Suslov, Valdai Club expert and Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to him, the motives for Trump’s statement are purely domestic and related to the upcoming elections. “First, Trump is now actively campaigning for the Republicans for the upcoming midterm elections. Secondly, he seems to be leaning towards running in the 2024 presidential election. In this regard, he positions himself as a balanced politician, as a peacemaker,” Suslov said.

He noted that with this statement, Trump once again opposed himself to the administration of the incumbent President Joe Biden, which supplies weapons to Ukraine.

Trump doesn’t like war in general. He believes that it is better to negotiate, it is better to make deals than to fight. Dmitry Suslovpolitical scientist, Valdai Club expert

Suslov also noted that pacifist statements resonate with the mood of voters who are already feeling the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine and related anti-Russian sanctions. He recalled that for American citizens, the sanctions pressure turns into an increase in inflation, an increase in the price of gasoline and food.

Earlier, Trump called for negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. “This is a war that should never have happened, but it did. The solution will never be as good as it could have been before the shooting started, but there is a solution,” he said. According to Trump, if Kyiv and Moscow do not sit down at the negotiating table, then there will be nothing left but “death, destruction and bloodshed.”