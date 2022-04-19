In the latest episode of UeD, the columnist Gianni Sperti makes a revelation about the lady Ida Platano. IS something happened in the studio that it seems to be escaped at camerasbut not to Sperti’s watchful eye.

As we all know by now, after several months he made his return in the studio a former well-known face of the program. It is a protagonist of the throne over: Riccardo Guarnieri.

He is known to the public not only for his participation in UeD, but also for the love story born in the spotlight with Ida Platano. A relation that has lived tall And basslike in a roller coaster: the daily misunderstandings have gradually led to the breakup.

The Knight returns to get back into the game and once again give himself the chance to find a soul mate. The return of Guarnieri in the studio arouses however of the conflicting emotionsinevitably going to break the balance.

Initially there is a very strong confrontation between him and his ex, which brings out all their grudges. Maria De Filippi herself intervenes in the conversation, proposing to the two from dance together. A moment from intimacy which gives a respite.

Between Riccardo and Ida seem to have returned to peace, in remembrance and respect for the great love they lived. She is the same lady who, at the end of the dance, reveals: “I will not be able to forget it”. But something happens without the cameras knowing.

While everyone in the studio is dancing, the two find themselves near the coffee machine. They chat and smile carefree. Their complicity goes beyond what the protagonists want to leak. At the end of the music, Gianni Sperti takes the floor and reveals: “Even though they had masks, I saw them smiling at each other. I don’t know how it will end, but it was really nice ”.