The US agreement to dialogue with Russia on arms control and the transparency of military exercises can be considered a victory for Russian diplomacy. Vadim Kozyulin, an expert of the Valdai Club and head of the Center for Global Studies and International Relations of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated this in a comment to Lente.ru.

He noted that it is difficult to say what were the true motives of Russia when it put forward its demands on NATO and the United States. However, it can be assumed that this was a kind of “diplomatic game”: Moscow could specifically ask for more and ultimatum mark its “red lines”. According to the specialist, three months ago, written US responses to Russian proposals on security guarantees would have been perceived as “great success and mighty progress in Russian-American relations.”

Kozyulin noted that since 2014 Russia has been trying to resume dialogue with the United States and NATO – and she finally succeeded, she was heard. He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously proposed not to deploy intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles (INF missiles) in Europe, but he was ignored. Now, however, the US is essentially proposing the same thing.

See also Former associate of Zelensky predicted an imminent crisis in Ukraine This is the success of Russian diplomacy. Ask for more, you get less, as they say. The case moved off the ground. Great Power Dialogue Begins Vadim KozyulinValdai Club Expert and Head of the Center for Global Studies and International Relations of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry

On January 26, the United States handed over to Russia a written response to the proposals for security guarantees. It was brought to the Russian Foreign Ministry by US Ambassador John Sullivan and presented to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. In addition, NATO’s written response was handed over to the Russian ambassador in Brussels.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington refused to compromise on NATO’s “open door” policy. At the same time, according to the diplomat, the United States and Russia can find common ground in such areas of European security as “arms control, transparency, risk reduction, deployment of missile systems