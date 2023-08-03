The summer holidays of Pedro Sánchez, who since Tuesday has been enjoying several days of rest in Morocco, have aroused the discomfort not only of PP and Vox, but also of various parties that are part of Sumar, such as IU and Podemos, and the Polisario Front. . The Saharawi liberation movement criticized through a statement the trip of the acting president, which they consider a sign of “the indisputable support” of Spain “to a decadent regime that systematically, daily and impunity violates the human rights of the people of the Sahara ».

In the note, issued by the Polisario delegate in Spain, Abdulah Arabi, they state that although it has been “limited to the strictly private sphere”, the election “carries with it an enormous political content that goes much further.”

From Moncloa they have been justifying the displacement for several days, alleging that Sánchez traveled on a regular flight and has paid for the stay “out of his own pocket”. The acting minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, came out this Thursday in response to this controversy, assuring that “the president has every right in the world to travel” to Morocco, and that focusing on the issue, added the socialist leader, “forms part of a strategy that proved unsuccessful on 23-J».

However, what has particularly bothered some formations of the parliamentary arc is, as they have insisted these days, the chosen vacation destination. In May of last year and by surprise, the Executive – without the support of the minority partner of the coalition, United We Can – took a historic turn in foreign policy by assuming the positions of Rabat on a disputed autonomy status for the Saharawis in exchange for to restore and strengthen relations with the neighboring country. All this after the crisis caused by the secret reception in Spain of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, to give him medical treatment. «Throughout this year and a half, the unilaterality of Sánchez’s radical turn has been verified. A position that was immediately rejected by Spanish civil society,” said the Polisario statement.

Support for Western Sahara



This Thursday, once the Polisario expressed its position, various sectors of the left launched broadsides against the acting president. In Podemos, MEP Idoia Villanueva, charged Sánchez for “showing his complacency with Morocco, day after day, and while Morocco continues to violate fundamental rights with total impunity.” In a message posted on her social networks, she also supported the right to self-determination of the Saharawi people.

The purples have not been the only dissenting voices since Sumar, Izquierda Unida also supported the Polisario statement, considering that Sánchez’s trip shows that Spain supports a “regime” that “violates human rights” with impunity. “We will continue to fight against those who ignore international law and the brutality of the Moroccan occupation,” they launched from the party’s official account.