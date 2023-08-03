Tragic accident at work in the night between 2 and 3 August in Frascati (Rome). A 55-year-old waste collector was crushed between a house fence and a garbage truck and died. The firefighters intervened in via Colle dello Stinco and on 118, the man was taken to the hospital in Frascati in code red, but his conditions were too serious.

The carabinieri and the labor inspectors of the ASL Roma 6 are investigating the case. The vehicle was seized and the body transferred to the mortuary of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic for an autopsy.