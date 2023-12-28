The National Police has requested, through messages on the social network (formerly Twitter), the collaboration of citizens to locate Yousef Mohamed Lehrech, alias The Pastilla, the alleged hitman who escaped from the Madrid Alcalá-Meco prison on Saturday. These messages are accompanied by the warning that he is “highly dangerous” and include, in one of them, up to four photographs of the fugitive, in addition to detailing his height (1.88 meters) and age (20 years). . Mohamed Lehrech was imprisoned in April accused of murdering an alleged drug trafficker in Algeciras (Cádiz) in a settling of scores. Months later, when he was already in prison, the security forces linked him to a second commissioned crime, this one committed in October 2022. The Police now ask anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to communicate it through by telephone 091 or with an email to the address [email protected]. It also requests that its messages be forwarded on social networks to achieve greater dissemination.

El Pastilla's escape from the Madrid II Penitentiary Center occurred on the eve of Christmas Eve in circumstances that Penitentiary Institutions are still investigating. The first investigations point to the concurrence of at least four security failures that led to the inmate being able to leave the prison walking calmly through the main door. The images recorded by the facility's video surveillance circuit recorded in detail the journey followed by the escapee from the communications module, where he planned to hold a meeting. face to face (meeting with physical contact) with four family members, until the exit control. Supposedly, the escapee mingled with people who were going to visit other inmates to go unnoticed and, after finding an open door, leave the prison without anyone stopping him. The first investigations point to possible negligence in the actions of several prison officials and civil guards.

Mohamed Lehrech had been in preventive detention for eight months accused of being the author of two murders. The first was committed on October 6, 2022, when he allegedly killed a worker at the port of Algeciras (Cádiz) on behalf of Nayim KA, Tayenaleader of a drug trafficking gang of which the now fugitive was a part at the time. The investigation revealed that the victim of that crime was not the target of the drug traffickers, but that El Pastilla made a mistake because he used a vehicle similar to the one driven by the member of the rival group, the Piolín, whom they intended to assassinate.

The second homicide of which he is accused occurred on April 12 of this year and was that of Tayena himself, who had been his boss, whom he allegedly shot almost point-blank in the abdomen as he left his house in Los Cortijillos, in Los Barrios, also in the province of Cádiz. Pastilla was captured in Algeciras when he was trying to get on the ferry bound for Ceuta to hide. When he was arrested, Mohamed Lehrech admitted the crime to the Civil Guard and assured that he had thrown the gun used into the sea. The Police also implicate him in a shooting that occurred at the beginning of April in the Juan Carlos I neighborhood of Ceuta, in which there were no injuries and which the investigation relates to the war then open between rival clans to gain control of drug trafficking. drugs on the outskirts of the autonomous city.

After his imprisonment, El Pastilla was included by Penitentiary Institutions in the File of Special Monitoring Inmates (FIES), a system created more than 25 years ago to increase control over certain prisoners and, in this way, “guarantee security” within of the prisons. Specifically, it was cataloged as FIES-5, one of the five files that exist and is intended for what are called prisoners with “special characteristics”, among them those accused of crimes linked to organized crime or of special gravity, as it was Their case.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Since then he had been in the Botafuegos prison, in Algeciras, but at the beginning of December he was transferred due to the risk of being attacked by other inmates linked to the gang of the second of his victims. The destination was the Alcalá-Meco prison, a reference center for inmates under 21 years of age, from which he managed to escape.