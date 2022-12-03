The six letters with pyrotechnic material sent to the Palacio de la Moncloa, the embassies of Ukraine and the United States, the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, an arms company from Zaragoza, and the Torrejón de Ardoz air base were sent from the province of Valladolid. This is what the investigators say in a letter sent on Friday night by the Police to the court of the National Court that is investigating the facts. All these envelopes would have been sent by the same person.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court clarifies that the investigators do not ask to carry out any diligence since there is not the slightest trace of the author of the shipments. According to legal sources, the investigations “are far from being channeled around a specific hypothesis.” The investigations of the General Information Commissioner of the National Police already pointed this Thursday in the same direction: behind the campaign of explosive letters in recent days are “isolated elements” pro-Russians residing in Spain and with a “very little operational structure ». Nothing to do, according to the police thesis, with the secret services of the Kremlin or some unknown anti-Western terrorist group. And it would not have any relationship either with the bloody envelopes and with the eyes of crushed animals that several Ukrainian embassies in Europe –also that of Spain this Friday– have received in recent days.

Despite the obvious difficulty in finding out who is behind these shipments, the reality is that the alarm has been reduced in the last few hours. During Friday there was no news about any envelope. And the “low capacity” of the artifacts received – with a power similar to that of gunpowder, according to the deactivators – prevents, for the moment, taking more far-reaching measures.

In fact, this Thursday the number 2 of the Ministry of the Interior, the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez Ruiz, ruled out raising the level of anti-terrorism alert, which since June 2015 has been maintained at “high” and has not even been increased. in August 2017 after the jihadist attacks in Catalonia. What the Secretary of State for Security itself did after the discovery on March 24 of the letter with explosives addressed to Sánchez was to order the National Police and the Civil Guard to take extreme measures to protect public administrations and buildings, especially as regards ‘checks on postal consignments’.

The main hypothesis is that behind these actions are one or several individuals who target the headquarters of institutions, companies and diplomatic legations of countries that have positioned themselves against Russia for invading Ukraine. The police officials believe that the authors are autochthonous, as it would prove that all the shipments were made from Spain a few days ago, using the Post Office network and stamps purchased in national territory.

The first artifact of the six received was the one that the Security Department of the Government Presidency discovered ten days ago – and that Interior did not reveal until this Thursday -; the second was the only one that exploded and caused minor injuries to a worker from the Ukrainian Embassy; the third arrived at the headquarters of Instalaza, an arms company located in Zaragoza; the fourth was found to have been deactivated intact in Torrejón; the fifth was discovered in the Ministry of Defense by officials and was addressed to Margarita Robles; and the sixth and last was the one that appeared at the US embassy in Madrid this Thursday morning.