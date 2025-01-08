The Police deny having received pressure when investigating Nacho Cano for the ‘Malinche’ interns in a “very tense” statement

The investigation into Nacho Cano that seeks to verify if the music producer had several young dancers from Mexico acting as false scholarship holders in the work Malinche, continues its course. The police officer responsible for the report that was opened after the complaint of the intern Leslie Guadalupe and the secretary thereof, testified this Wednesday before the judge responsible for the case.

“They have been ratified in the report. They have clarified the points that were dark. They have said that there was clearly an employment relationship and favoring illegal emigration,” Alfredo Arrién, the Mexican dancer’s lawyer, explains to elDiario.es. “Both have categorically denied having received any type of pressure,” he adds about the insinuations that the former member of Mecano has been making since, after appearing before the Police for the first time last July, he claimed to be the victim of an operation against him for support the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Alfredo Arrién describes this Wednesday’s statement as “very tense and controversial”: “On the part of Nacho Cano’s defense they have been denied a lot of questions as inappropriate.”

Upon leaving the Investigative Court number 19 of Madrid, the lawyer commented that “the legal debate is to establish whether a relationship between an intern is labor or not. This was clarified by the Royal Decree approved on January 1, 2024. The intern is a relationship similar to the employment relationship and, consequently, generates labor conditions and rights.”

According to the lawyer, the Police have stated that “the days were endless, from seven in the morning to twelve at night on many days, that there was an employment relationship and that the crime against foreigners is also carried out by violating the border”. Also that they had clarified what happened with the Labor Inspection – which ruled out that the interns had a covert employment relationship – had been “confusing, because they had not had access to everything that could determine that there was an employment relationship. It was only one day and it was incomplete.”

The defense calls the procedure “gross.”

For its part, the defense, composed of lawyers Elena Fernández and José Luis González-Montes, have qualified the criminal procedure, as stated Europa Pressfrom “grotesque”. Once again they have maintained that it is an “unjustified attack” and that, once this procedure is closed: “We are going to go after each and every one of those who have participated, because there is not a single indication of crime or irregularity.” ”.

The investigation will continue this Thursday, with the testimony of two other witnesses, the legal representative of the Arte Que Alimenta Foundation and the administrator of the hostel where the scholarship recipients stayed. Malinche. Nacho Cano, who has also been sentenced to compensate a musician from Malinche who was irregularly fired with almost 12,000 euros, will testify next Monday, January 13.