The world of football is once again in mourning. This time, the world is mourning Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo, who passed away on Tuesday in Sao Paulo, after collapsing on August 22 at 84 minutes into the match between Nacional and São Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

The footballer, who started the match on the bench and came on to play in the second half in place of Sebastián Coates, fell to the ground and had to be taken out of the stadium in an ambulance. After this incident, the Uruguayan club reported that the 27-year-old defender suffered a cardiac arrhythmia and was admitted to the intensive care centre of the Israelita Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where he died despite all the care given.

Izquierdo’s death inevitably triggers a retelling of other similar dramas with tragic endings in football.

Moustapha Sylla in 2023

The Ivorian Moustapha Sylla He died on 5 March 2023 in the middle of a match when his team, Racing Club de Abidjan, faced Sol FC in the Ivorian League at their stadium, Robert-Champroux.

The 21-year-old full-back was on the left wing when he collapsed on the pitch. Sylla died of cardiac arrest.

Raphael Dwamena in 2023

Raphael Dwamena, a player for the Ghana national team, died on November 11, 2023 at the age of 28 after collapsing during a match between his team, Egnatia, of the Albanian Serie A, and Partizani.

The Ghanaian, a former player for Spanish clubs Levante and Zaragoza, died in hospital after an attempt at resuscitation at the stadium. He had a history of heart problems. Dwamena had also fainted in October 2021 during an Austrian Cup match, but recovered and returned to football.

Patrick Ekeng in 2016

Cameroonian Patrick Ekeng, 26, died in the 70th minute of Dinamo Bucharest’s match against Viitorul in the Romanian Premier League on 6 May 2016, seven minutes after having replaced Eric Bicfalvi. Ekeng fell in the centre circle of the Stefan cel Mare stadium, where he was picked up by an ambulance and taken to a hospital in Bucharest, but was unable to recover from cardiac arrest.

Christian Gomez in 2015

Argentine Cristian Gómez, 27, died minutes after suffering a collapse during the match that Atlético Paraná played on May 24, 2015 against Boca Unidos de Corrientes in the Primera B Nacional. Gómez collapsed on the field half an hour into the game.

Carlos Barra in 2014

Chilean Carlos Barra, 23, of Deportes Maipo Quilicura, died of cardiac arrest on September 3, 2014 in a friendly against Palestino. Despite the medical team’s attempts to resuscitate him, he died on the field of the Municipal de La Cisterna stadium in Santiago. Barra collapsed 20 minutes into the first half.

Hector Sanabria in 2013

Argentine Hector Sanabria, 27, died on August 27, 2013 of cardiac arrest on the pitch during a match between his team, Deportivo Laferrere, and General Lamadrid in the Primera C Championship, the fourth division of Argentine football. The forward collapsed after 29 minutes and was taken by ambulance to a clinic near the stadium.

Yair Clavijo in 2013

At just 18 years old, Peruvian Yair Clavijo, from Sporting Cristal, lost his life on July 21, 2013 in a match against Real Garcilaso in the Reserves tournament. Clavijo suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and died five minutes from the end of the match. The exact cause of his death was cerebral edema and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Piermario Morosini in 2012

Livorno player Piermario Morosini, 25, died on 14 April 2012 at the Santo Spirito Civil Hospital in Pescara, after collapsing due to a heart attack during a match in the Second Division of the Italian League between his team and Pescara.

Victor Hugo Avalos in 2009

Paraguayan Víctor Hugo Ávalos died on April 2, 2009 while celebrating the goal he had scored in an amateur tournament match in Asunción. He was 37 years old and had been a former midfielder for teams in Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

Phil O’Donnell in 2007

Motherwell captain Phil O’Donnell, 35, suffered a heart attack on 29 December 2007 as he was being substituted during a match against Dundee United. He died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

Antonio Puerta in 2007

Antonio Puerta, 22, died on August 28, 2007, two days after fainting on the pitch in the 28th minute of the match between Sevilla, his team, and Getafe.

Antonio Puerta, 22, died on August 28, 2007, two days after fainting on the pitch in the 28th minute of the match between Sevilla, his team, and Getafe. Puerta left the field on his own two feet, but in the locker room he fainted five more times. He was resuscitated and transferred to the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville, where he remained on mechanical ventilation. His death was caused by post-anoxic encephalopathy accompanied by multiple organ failure.

‘Serginho’ in 2004

Sudden death came to Sao Caetano defender Paulo Sergio de Oliveira Silva, known as ‘Serginho’, on 27 October 2004 during a match against Sao Paulo in the Brazilian Championship. Doctors from both clubs tried in vain to revive him on the pitch. Serginho, aged 30, collapsed after 59 minutes of play.

Miklos Fehér in 2004

Miklos Feher.

Benfica’s Hungarian international Miklos Fehér, aged 24, died on 25 January 2004 in a hospital in Guimaraes from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, after collapsing on the pitch during a match against Vitória. Fehér came on as a substitute. In stoppage time he was cautioned and after receiving the yellow card he crouched down and fell flat on his back.

Marc-Vivien Foé in 2003

Vivien Foe, in 2003.

On 26 June 2003, in the semi-final of the Confederations Cup between Cameroon and Colombia, midfielder Marc-Vivien Foé collapsed on the pitch in the 75th minute of the match. The 28-year-old Cameroonian suffered a cardiac arrest that ended his life instantly.

Catalin Hildan in 2000

Dynamo Bucharest captain Catalin Hildan, 24, suffered a stroke on 5 October 2000 in a friendly against Oltenita. The Romanian international fell on the field after 74 minutes and died in hospital from a heart attack. The striker had undergone a medical examination two days before his death, which revealed no abnormalities.

