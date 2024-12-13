The National Police has asked for citizen help to arrest one of the fugitives on its most wanted list and who has been described by the agency itself as a “dangerous” subject.

It is about Baltasar Vilar Duránnicknamed as ‘Saro’ and sentenced to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking crimes, as explained by the National Police on their X profile (formerly Twitter), in which they have asked the population to pay close attention. “in this face”.

According to police information, the fugitive “He is a specialist in driving gliders and is linked to Colombian drug trafficking“. He is wanted for crimes against public health and that is why his entry into prison is requested.

The Police have provided some clues to identify the fugitive:

He is 67 years old.

He is 1.71 m tall.

He has a slim build.

White complexion.

Elongated face.

Blue eyes.

Brown and gray hair.

If they have information available to identify this fugitive, the Police have provided an email address: [email protected].