The detainee passed through the Vía Germany courts this Friday, where he was guarded by the National Police, handcuffed and with his head down, although with his face uncovered.

The man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly ending his life of his partner stabbing her with a knife in the presence of their two-year-old daughter, while they were in a car.

The woman, a 32-year-old Spanish woman, He had already filed a complaint against his partner for mistreatment. A court imposed a restraining order and the obligation to wear a telematic bracelet, what is known as the ‘Comet’ protection system.









However, at the time of the crime She was not carrying the receiver that would have set off an alarm. When approaching his partner, and the agents of the Homicide group of the Balearic Police Headquarters, who have taken over the investigation, he tries to determine why.

With this murder, the first in the Balearic Islands so far this year, they are 44 women murdered in 2024 at the hands of their partners or ex-partners and 34 minors who have been orphaned.