The National Police has arrested the current leader of the extreme right-wing organization Bastión Frontal in Madrid for brutally beating a colleague from the same group, who had to be hospitalized urgently and is awaiting surgery, as reported this Friday. the Ministry of the Interior in a statement. The arrested person, accused of a crime of injury, with the aggravating circumstance of treachery, has been imprisoned by order of the Investigating Court number 8 of Madrid. In addition, officers have arrested another individual and are investigating the involvement of a third party.

According to the police statement, the leader of the organization allegedly caused the injuries to his victim last Saturday, the 15th, in Valencia, during a group meeting. Among other injuries, the wounded man suffered a broken jaw, the result of an attack from behind, which made him lose consciousness at the time and annulled any possibility of defence. The operation has been carried out by the General Information Police Station and the Provincial Information Brigades of Madrid and Valencia.

The arrest took place this Thursday in the Madrid neighborhood of Villaverde. The arrest of the second individual, investigated for preventing other people from helping the victim, according to the recordings to which the investigators had access, took place in Valencia. The third person involved is being investigated for the same facts.

Bastión Frontal is a far-right youth political organization born during the pandemic in the Madrid neighborhood of San Blas that, since then, has led several episodes of xenophobia. The Police itself highlights the protests last May in front of the Moroccan Embassy in Madrid, which caused various incidents with the authorities and earned one of its leaders, María Isabel Peralta Medina, a complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged hate crime.

They are not, however, the only clashes they have starred in. The public ministry had previously filed a complaint against the group in February 2021 for another hate crime, accused of spreading false information about underage migrants and continuously launching xenophobic messages on their social networks. In addition to the racist comments, the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office compiled on that occasion a whole battery of homophobic and holocaust denier messages that the group had spread.

Among the homophobic episodes is the demonstration last September by several far-right groups, including Bastión Frontal, in the Chueca neighborhood of Madrid. It was chanted, among other slogans, “faggots out of our neighborhoods.” However, one of the most notorious disagreements occurred in April of last year, when four members of the organization began to shout slogans against Pablo Iglesias, who had just met with a neighborhood association in Coslada. Upon leaving the meeting and after being informed of the situation, the former leader of Podemos confronted them.

Currently, the organization’s Twitter account is suspended for failing to adhere to the social network’s safety standards, which prohibit behavior that incites hatred and encourages violence against others.