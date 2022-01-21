In defense, watch out for the Genoa and Rome blocks: you can focus on Sirigu, Hefti and Cambiaso, Rui Patricio, Karsdorp and Mancini

The twenty-third day begins today with Verona-Bologna. The last round of January will end on Sunday evening with the Milan-Juventus big match, an important match for both teams. Let’s see who can do very well on this day.

Genoa and Rome block – Let’s start with the usual two blocks (goalkeepers and defenders). We rely on two teams who live diametrically opposite moments. For Genoa we can speak of the ‘last call’ for salvation: the Ligurians, never victorious at home this season, must get three points against Udinese. In goal Sirigu (12 credits) will try to raise the wall, corroborated by Hefti (8 credits) and Cambiaso (10 credits), thrust sides and which can also produce interesting bonuses.

Roma, on the other hand, continues the Champions run. After having liquidated Cagliari, the Giallorossi are called to give a signal of continuity against Empoli away: Rui Patricio (19 credits) has shown that he is always there, as in the decisive save against Joao Pedro. A test of redemption is expected for Karsdorp (12 credits) and Mancini (13 credits): the overall performance of both defenders, for the moment, has not been the best. Another intriguing solution to try is Provedel (14 credits), hero of San Siro with many saves. Watch out for the insertions of Bastoni from La Spezia (15 credits), defender who plays in midfield and from the vice of the network. Finally, in Turin-Sassuolo, watch out for Singo (20 credits), in search of the third consecutive goal: the Ivorian side has grown a lot with Juric, especially in terms of finalizing the maneuver. See also A letter to Santa Claus from a Cruz Azul fan

Median with bonus – Watch out for the insertions of Weston McKennie (19 credits): the American midfielder is getting a taste of it, he scored both in the last round in the league and at San Siro, about ten days ago, he had deluded the bianconeri with the goal of the momentary advantage against Inter Milan in the Super Cup. Dangerous in the bonus zone, it’s our ‘gamble’ of the day. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (36 credits) is experiencing a great period, who made a great assist for Immobile in the match against Salernitana. The Serbian has a good feeling against Atalanta and is too important for the Biancocelesti: it is impossible not to bet on him. Finally, another team that is doing very well is Torino. Positive impact for Lukic (19 credits), able to combine quantity and quality and above all danger in the bonus area (one goal and four assists). Against Sassuolo he can find a new joker. See also Milan, Leao ko: no Liverpool. Krunic remains in his place at Pioli

All about the attack – Not only McKennie, the Milan – Juventus match can also be the match for Leao’s consecration (28 credits): the Portuguese has the right shots to put the Juventus defensive system in difficulty with his tears and his conclusions. We trust him. Just as Mkhitaryan (26 credits) also deserves space, even if not very incisive compared to the beginning of the season, the Armenian – especially with Pellegrini’s forfeit – is the key man of the Giallorossi on the trocar. We expect a major bonus from the former Manchester United.

Finally, Berardi returns from disqualification (40 credits): the black-green winger is healed from Covid-19 and could pay a pinch of brilliance in this respect, but the soul of Sassuolo remains, a player from whom one can always expect the network in each round (10 goals and 5 assists, space loot to be in January). In attack we always remain focused on Torino – Sassuolo, a game in which Sanabria (21 credits) can find the goal once again. The South American striker is worthily replacing Belotti and can put the black-green defense in difficulty with his agility. See also Britain arrests two young men in Texas synagogue attack

Genoa needs goals to save themselves: goals, so far, offered by Destro (24 credits). The attacker experienced a decline in bending, also due to the poor performance of the Ligurian team. With a revolutionized team that must aim for salvation, he can maybe find the feeling with the goal again. Finally, once again we want to give confidence to Abraham (30 credits): the English striker has unlocked, he chased away all the fears (and bad luck) of the first part of the season finding great continuity in front of goal. He can also do well against Empoli’s disastrous defense.

January 21, 2022 (change January 21, 2022 | 13:40)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#tips #23rd #day #Leao #Mkhitaryan #Berardi #attack