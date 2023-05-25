Great fiasco to start the campaign. The governor of Florida, Ron de Santis, had called through a Twitter audio program to present his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election at the hands of magnate Elon Musk. But he has been a skid. Due to technical problems, with hundreds of thousands of people connected, the connection dropped and cut off all the time. When the set time had been exceeded by about 25 minutes, only a few broken sentences had been heard.

While the experiment was sinking, Joe Biden has trolled him with a tweet: “This link works” and when he clicked he led his campaign. For his part, DeSantis has presented his candidacy in parallel through a video that has been released for the first time by the conservative channel Fox News, which has also broadcast it on the internet. DeSantis has tweeted the video, which in this case has worked.

In that first video of his campaign, DeSantis presents himself as the candidate of the resurgence after a message with an apocalyptic beginning in which he avoids quoting Donald Trump: “Our border is a disaster. The federal government infests our cities with crime and makes it difficult for families to make ends meet. And the president staggers. But decay is an option. Success is achievable. And freedom is worth fighting for. Rebuilding this ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normality to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation. And common sense cannot remain a rare virtue. In Florida we show that it is possible. We choose facts over fear, education over doctrine, action, law and order over riot and disorder. We held the line when freedom hung in the balance, showing that we can and must revitalize America. We need the courage to lead and the strength to win. I’m Ron DeSantis. And I am running for president to lead our great American resurgence ”, reads his first intervention as a candidate.

Then, despite the fact that the technical problems were repeated, DeSantis has been able to start giving his message. Although in theory the program was presented as a dialogue, it started with what seemed like a long intervention read with a plot similar to that of the video. He has avoided citing Trump in his initial intervention.

DeSantis has spoken in his initial speech about the invasion of immigrants, crime, drugs and insecurity. In each speech he points to Florida as an example of a place where things work best.

So far, neither Elon Musk nor moderator David Sacks, a Republican donor, friend of Musk and supporter of DeSantis, have asked him about Donald Trump.

