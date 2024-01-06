The Pokémon Company has donated 50 million yenapproximately 315,000 euros, to the Japanese Red Cross and other support organizations for help earthquake victims occurred in Japan on January 1st.

The company revealed it with a message published on X | Twitter, where he expresses his closeness to the unfortunate people affected by this tragedy.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the people affected by the earthquake on the Noto peninsula which occurred on 1 January 2024,” the post reads.

“The Pokémon Company has decided to donate 50 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross and other support organizations to help affected people and the recovery of devastated areas. Furthermore, through the “Pokémon with you” Foundation, we will continue to carry out activities to help the affected children smile again. We pray heartily for a speedy reconstruction and recovery of the affected areas.”