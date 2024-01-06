Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 01/06/2024 – 15:00

OLX carried out a retrospective on the best-selling cell phones in 2023 on the platform. The IPhone 12 model stands out in first place overall with 16.2% of the sales share among the top 10. Apple dominates the top spots. The Chinese Xiaomi 12 is the exception in eighth place overall.

“Consumers have already developed the habit of buying and selling used devices. It is interesting to note that, for the most part, we are talking about high-end smartphones, with higher prices. This shows that people trust the second-hand items market and use it to fulfill their desires”, analyzes Regina Botter, General Director of OLX.

Xiaomi 12 draws attention as the only model from another brand

The device stands out for its OLED screen and processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1from the Qualcomm, which is among the fastest on the market. The device's presence in the Top 10 can be explained by its cost-benefit and because it is a top-of-the-line cell phone. According to the brand, the device has good performance, internet connection 5G and advanced cameras at a more affordable price than that offered in models in the same category as its main competitors, Apple and Samsung. At OLX it is possible to find a used model for an average of R$1,095.21. The price is 7% cheaper compared to a new one.

Check out the ten biggest selling devices in each month of the year below:

In the first quarter, Apple's iPhone 12 stands out in first place in January, February and March, followed by previous models, the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. The Xiaomi 12 model, from Xiaomi, appears for the first time in March, in ninth place and is the only model from another brand among the best sellers.

The scenario for the second quarter remains unchanged. The iPhone 12 remains in first place in April, May and June, followed by the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR. The older iPhone 8 Plus is consolidated in fourth place in the ranking. The Xiaomi 12 remains in eighth place during the three months, and is the only model from another brand among the best sellers.

The first place in the ranking in the third quarter continues with the iPhone 12, in July, August and September, with the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR following. Highlight is the consolidation of the IPhone 8 Plus in fourth place. The Xiaomi 12 remains the only model from another brand in the Top 10.

The last quarter of the year consolidated the annual sales leadership of the iPhone 12, followed by the iPhone 11. The iPhone 8 appears in third place in October, while the iPhone XR was in third place in November and December. The Xiaomi 12 only appears in tenth place in the month of October.

Average price of smartphones that have the greatest savings on purchase

The survey shows that it is possible to save up to 64% when purchasing a used smartphone through OLX, such as the Samsung A32. The average price of the models that make up the list of those with the greatest savings on purchase varies between R$ 714 and R$6,604.

Best sellers outside the Apple world

When Apple smartphones are removed from the analysis, the Xiaomi 12 takes the lead, costing R$1,095 on the used market on average. A saving of 21.7% compared to buying a new one. Next among the best-selling models are Samsung's S21, A32, S10 and S20, which highlight the Korean brand as the main alternative to devices from the famous Apple. The list is completed by the Xiaomi 9, the Samsung S20, and the Xiaomi Note 8 and Note 12 models, which are no longer manufactured.