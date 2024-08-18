And in physical format instead? If you want to grab a collector’s copy of the video game, you’re in luck: it’s coming. When, however, is another matter entirely.

At the beginning of the week we discovered the exact release date of The Plucky Squire the new action-adventure game published by Devolver Digital that will mix 2D and 3D worlds with a truly incredible aesthetic. Players will be able to get their hands on the adventure starting from September 17, in digital format .

The Plucky Squire Physical Edition Details

Through your own Twitter profileThe Plucky Squire team commented on the matter, explaining: “Like many of you, everyone on our team would love to have a physical edition of The Plucky Squire for their shelves! We are working to get physical versions ready as soon as possible, but they will not be ready for launch. We will post here when we have details to share!”

For now we have no details on the exact release date for the physical versions of the video game indie. It’s hard to say if we’ll have to wait just a few weeks or if it will take months and months. It’s not even clear if the physical version will be a classic disc package or if there will be something more inside, to make it truly collectible.

We also think fans will be eager to wait and want to try it out straight away in September. Luckily, PS Plus Extra subscribers will be able to play The Plucky Squire from launch at no additional cost.