Ciudad Juarez.- This morning, state police reported that security forces responded to a house in the Parajes de Oriente neighborhood to respond to a report of a homicide and arson.

A woman asked for help from the authorities because she found her brother dead from cuts, lying at the entrance of the house located on the streets of Custodio de la República and Desierto de Victoria, reported an agent of the SSPE.

Upon arriving at the home, police found the body of a man identified as Lucio Ramírez López, 55, who was lying face down at the entrance of the building with multiple stab wounds to the back, arms, neck and left side.

The house was damaged because it had been set on fire, so firefighters arrived on board fire extinguisher number 16.

The house was secured by state agents and handed over for processing to field criminalistics experts and investigative police belonging to the Crimes Against Life Unit of the Northern District Attorney’s Office.

There are now 45 people killed during the current month, three victims this Sunday.