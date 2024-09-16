Although not even a week has passed since the revelation of the PlayStation 5 Prothe attention of many is already on Sony’s next console. Although there are still several years to go before an official reveal takes place, A new report has shared the first details of the PlayStation 6.

According to Reuters, One of the main features of the PlayStation 6 will be backward compatibility with the PS5This information stems from a failed contract between Sony and Intel. The outlet has noted that in 2022, the Japanese company chose not to create a relationship between these two companies, since this would eliminate its plans for compatibility with previous generations of consoles.

So the PS6 would have an AMD chip, which does allow backwards compatibility, something that fans will surely appreciate. However, for the moment there is only talk of the PS5, and It is unknown if you will be able to enjoy your PS4 collection on Sony’s next generationalthough the chances are quite high.

Now, there is still a long way to go before we have any concrete information about the PlayStation 6. We are currently halfway through the current generation, and according to information from Microsoft, Sony’s next console would not arrive until 2028 at the earliest. So there’s still some time before the Japanese company shares the first details of the PS6. In related news, the PS5 is getting a big update. Likewise, Sony is selling the PS5 for half price.

Author’s Note:

Backwards compatibility will have to be a basic factor for future generations from Sony and Microsoft. Considering that the visual gaps are becoming smaller and smaller, the companies have to give the public the opportunity to enjoy their collections in an easy and simple way.

Via: Reuters